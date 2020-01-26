iBTC (IBTC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One iBTC token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, iBTC has traded 46% lower against the US dollar. iBTC has a market capitalization of $2,129.00 and $1.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,102,774 tokens. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken.

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

