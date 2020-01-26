Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Given $55.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $55.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IEP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110,365 shares during the last quarter.

IEP opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.68). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

