Iconic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Iconic has a total market cap of $4,715.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iconic has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Iconic coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ICON is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com.

Iconic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

