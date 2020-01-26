IDEX (IDEX) One Day Volume Tops $82.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $4.93 million and $82.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.03185302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,725,210 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

