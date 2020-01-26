IDEX Membership (IDXM) Achieves Market Cap of $216,336.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for about $108.17 or 0.01260996 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $216,336.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.63 or 0.05568113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00127225 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033370 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

