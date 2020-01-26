iExec RLC Price Hits $0.51 (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005988 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Ethfinex and Upbit. iExec RLC has a market cap of $40.71 million and $297,623.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.19 or 0.03158721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00203152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00125017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Binance, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

