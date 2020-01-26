Ignis Price Hits $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Coinbit and STEX. Ignis has a market capitalization of $19.66 million and $1.73 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.19 or 0.03158721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00203152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00125017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Indodax and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

