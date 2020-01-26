Ignition Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $147,682.00 and $4.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052284 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00072938 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,640.77 or 1.00505895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,267,929 coins and its circulating supply is 1,254,756 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.