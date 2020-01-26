ImageCoin (IMG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $769,154.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $769,154.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003125 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,585,141 coins and its circulating supply is 16,585,143 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

