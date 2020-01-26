Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMO opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

