InsaneCoin (INSN) Achieves Market Cap of $47,672.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $47,672.00 and approximately $186.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.01305022 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000802 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,160,680 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

