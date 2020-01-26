Insight Chain Market Cap Hits $163.66 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $24.43 and $32.15. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $163.66 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00037868 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00330226 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011800 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002184 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 588.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

