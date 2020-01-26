INT Chain Price Hits $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $891,201.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea and OKEx. During the last week, INT Chain has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.05605437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Allcoin, CoinEgg, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.