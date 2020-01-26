Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to report sales of $320.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Integer’s earnings. Integer reported sales of $303.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Integer stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.02. Integer has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $92.61.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $571,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 92,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Integer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Integer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

