International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 958.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after buying an additional 2,101,278 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,548.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 350,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,786,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

