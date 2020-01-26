Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 6,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 296,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $288.08 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.69 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.