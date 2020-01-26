Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $84,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $85,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $48,702,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $31,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,638.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $589.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $592.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.31.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

