Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Achieves $6.85 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $423.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

