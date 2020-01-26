IONChain (IONC) Price Reaches $0.0157 on Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 68.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $119,288.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.00 or 0.03252729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

