IONChain (IONC) Trading Up 66.2% This Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 66.2% higher against the US dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $1.85 million and $115,591.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.