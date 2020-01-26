IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0054

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. IOST has a market cap of $65.30 million and approximately $22.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, WazirX, Binance and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.98 or 0.05647425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00127959 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033599 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Kyber Network, Hotbit, GOPAX, BitMart, OTCBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Huobi, BitMax, Binance, Bitrue, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Zebpay, WazirX, Bitkub, Koinex, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Livecoin, IDAX, Upbit, Coineal, DDEX, Cobinhood, CoinBene, IDEX, BigONE, DigiFinex, CoinZest and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

