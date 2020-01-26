IoTeX Hits Market Capitalization of $21.60 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $21.60 million and $3.13 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Gate.io, Coineal, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

