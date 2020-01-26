IP Exchange Market Cap Achieves $159,633.00 (IPSX)

IP Exchange (CURRENCY:IPSX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, IP Exchange has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. IP Exchange has a total market cap of $159,633.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of IP Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IP Exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IP Exchange

IP Exchange’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. IP Exchange’s total supply is 1,714,102,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 943,181,787 tokens. IP Exchange’s official Twitter account is @ipexchange1. The Reddit community for IP Exchange is /r/IPSX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IP Exchange is ip.sx.

Buying and Selling IP Exchange

IP Exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IP Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IP Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IP Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

