IQ.cash (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0023

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $8,928.00 and $10.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.19 or 0.03158721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00203152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00125017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

