Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $8.03 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 93,910 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.0% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,001,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.36.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

