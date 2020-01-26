iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $401,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $240.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.98 and a 1 year high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

