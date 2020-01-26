iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 107,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $196.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.83 and a 12-month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.