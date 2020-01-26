Italo (XTA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $378.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Italo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. Italo has a market capitalization of $36,717.00 and approximately $378.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,654,137 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. Italo’s official website is italo.network.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

