Iungo (ING) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Iungo has a market cap of $48,083.00 and $2.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Iungo has traded up 73.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.00 or 0.05620027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00128175 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

