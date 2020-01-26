Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 14,687 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 8,990.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,837. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

