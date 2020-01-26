Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,190 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,819,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,367,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6,130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 841,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after buying an additional 828,454 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,462,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,231,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

