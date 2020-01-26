Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 734 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in W W Grainger by 18,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $329.00 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.16 and its 200-day moving average is $303.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.80.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

