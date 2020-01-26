Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 76,550 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,550 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6,171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBJP opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

