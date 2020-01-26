Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after acquiring an additional 339,564 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 324,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after acquiring an additional 316,860 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $205.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $125.67 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.