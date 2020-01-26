Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

BATS:ITA opened at $231.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5755 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

