Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,520,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 260,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

NYSE ES opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $92.13.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

