Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,644,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 231.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Docusign by 306.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 333.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Docusign in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $54,559,848.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,022,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,025,392 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.