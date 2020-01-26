Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,903 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 45,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

In other news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $377,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.