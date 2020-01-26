Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,484 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $77.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

