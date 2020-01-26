Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,171 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $97.59 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

