Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,553 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,902.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $400,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,889 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.