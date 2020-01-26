Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 7,859 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Store Capital worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 157.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the third quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 230.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

NYSE STOR opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

