Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $311,230,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,244,980 shares of company stock worth $317,685,243. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.