Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $147.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $150.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.