Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of United Bankshares worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.05.

Shares of UBSI opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $40.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.44 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. United Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

