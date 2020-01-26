Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 267.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,024 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 4.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.