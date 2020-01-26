Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 541,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock opened at $147.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $105.35 and a 52-week high of $151.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

