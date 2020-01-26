Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

