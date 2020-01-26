Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Nordson worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $3,525,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 1,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,512. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $170.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $173.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The business had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

