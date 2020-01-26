Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

ICSH stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.